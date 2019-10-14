Menu
Aged care commissioner dead after sudden diagnosis

by Megan Neil
14th Oct 2019 1:26 PM
Aged care royal commission chair Richard Tracey QC has died after a short battle with cancer.

The former Federal Court judge died on Friday in the US, where he was being treated for cancer diagnosed only seven weeks earlier.

He was 71.

Richard Tracey was diagnosed with cancer just seven weeks ago. Picture: Kelly Barnes
Fellow royal commissioner Lynelle Briggs said Mr Tracey continued working on the inquiry's interim report after being diagnosed, while receiving treatment in California.

"It gave us all hope that he would return fit and healthy in the new year," Ms Briggs said on Monday.

"The news of his death was, therefore, a complete shock and absolutely shattering." Ms Briggs said Mr Tracey was made for the role of a royal commissioner. "He was experienced. He was wise. He was admired.

"He knew the law like the back of his hand.

"He was prepared to take a punt if it meant getting a better outcome for older Australians." The new chair of the royal commission Tony Pagone QC, who was appointed as the third commissioner last month, said Mr Tracey's work on the inquiry had been solid, selfless and significant.

The royal commission held a minute's silence to honour Mr Tracey after announcing his death on Monday at the beginning of a Melbourne public hearing examining workforce issues.

He had been receiving treatment in the US.
