LOCAL HERO: Banora Point woman's proud history of service

NOW: Banora Point Aged Care resident Corp Jessie Joyce Moss with her medals.

ANZAC Day is the day all Australians come together in remembrance.

This year celebrating Anzac Day will be quite different but it doesn't mean the significance will be lost.

Residents at Southern Cross Care Banora Point are coming together to keep the Anzac spirit alive and honour veterans and service members.

Yesterday a service was held to mark Anzac Day for residents, several of whom are veterans.

One of those was Jessie Joyce Moss, 95, who served as a telephonist at the Amberley air force base just outside of Ipswich.

THEN: Banora Point Aged Care resident Corp Jessie Joyce Moss.

Mrs Moss was the eldest of nine children living on a farm at Woodenbong but when her father, a World War I veteran, re-enlisted she was left to run the farm.

However, not one to ignore the call of duty, Mrs Moss joined the army in 1941 when she was about 20.

Her daughter Jan Flatley, a nurse at Southern Cross Care Banora Point, said her mother had vivid memories of her time in the army.

"While she may not have a good short-term memory, I can remember her telling us about life during the war and the duties she performed," Mrs Flatley said.

"She was on duty when Pearl Harbour was attacked and later when Darwin was bombed.

"By sheer coincidence, my father, who also came from Woodenbong, was in the air force as a mechanic and also stationed at Amberley.

"Mum lived at Kyogle until she was 89 before moving here and each year would be actively involved in Anzac Day events.

"She used to keep in touch with her service colleagues and did a lot of volunteer work, especially with Quota."

Southern Cross Care NSW/ACT chief executive Helen Emmerson said it was important for residents to commemorate the service of their friends and loved ones while practising social distancing.

"It is an important time of reflection for our residents," she said.

"Like Jessie, many of our people have served or know someone who did.

"Despite the current COVID-19 restriction measures, we want everyone to take the time to commemorate the Anzac spirit and the sacrifice of their friends in our own personal ways."