Aged care resident violently ill after medicine mishap

A FORMER police officer is struggling to accept he was given the wrong medication at his aged care home.

Frank Crighton, 90, has lived with his wife at the Bupa Aged Care Pottsville Beach facility for six years and said he had seen the level of care deteriorate as staff were forced to work with limited resources.

Mr Crighton was one of several residents at a protest against under-staffing outside the Pottsville facility on Thursday.

"Recently, I was given medication (when I was feeling unwell) and it's supposed to be on my record in big red letters that I can't have sulphur," Mr Crighton said, recalling an incident from a fortnight ago.

"But when the doctor came to see me the other day, he gave me a tablet and never told me what it was, so I took it and became violently ill because it was a sulphur tablet.

"I was ill for about five days."

Mr Crighton said staff were constantly having to cut corners to do their jobs because they were understaffed.

"These things are not looked out, it should have been on the front of my file in red that I can't have sulphur," Mr Crighton said.

"Over the years (standards have) gone from great to very good to mediocre.

"When staff bring wheelchairs down to breakfast, instead of asking what the residents want they just walk away.

"Then people have to wait another half an hour until staff realise they haven't been served."

Bupa's Response

A spokesperson for Bupa Aged Care said the company believed it was meeting industry standards and employed the right amount of staff to deliver the appropriate care needed for residents.

"Our staffing levels are rostered around the needs of our residents, especially the level of medical complexity involved," the spokesperson said.

"At Pottsville, we are confident we have the right number and mix of employees based on the current care requirements and acuity of our residents but have committed to closely monitor that mix and keep our employees and the union informed.

"As always, we encourage employees to raise any concerns with their leadership team directly.

"We have supported the announcement of a Royal Commission into aged care."