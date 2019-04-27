Aggression and confidence preached to United

Tweed United coach Dean Milosevic said he wanted his side to be more confident in front of goal.

FOOTBALL: Playing with aggression and confidence is the advice Tweed United players have been receiving at training this week.

The side have had improved performances in recent outings, although wins have been hard to come by.

Tweed are anchored to the bottom of the ladder, with just a draw against Broadbeach in Round 1 their only point in this campaign.

They will face another team struggling for wins in the competition this afternoon, although they will need to be in good form to take the three points.

United boss Dean Milosevic has told his team to play with confidence, especially in front of goal, when they take the field against Nerang this afternoon.

"The boys have come back into playing a little more aggressively which is keeping the score down,” he said.

"We are not clinical in front of goal and not taking the chances we should.

"I want them to go out and attack the ball and hopefully the confidence will come from that through the team.”

After suffering heavy defeats earlier in the season, the Tweed side has responded with a pair of spirited performances.

"We were nil-all at halftime against Mudgeeraba and the boys were playing pretty well,” Milosevic.

"But it fell away in the second half so we will want to build on that this week.”

Consistency has been a major issue for the side this season.

Rarely has the team been able to play consecutive games without have to make at least a couple of changes to the starting side.

It is this inconsistency which the coach has pointed out as a major hurdle his side has had to over come in 2019.

"We have had to change the team week in week out, we have been changing the team by two or three players each week which is not conducive to a good performance,” Milosevic said.

Nerang have also struggled this season, sitting sixth on the competition ladder, just three points ahead of United.

Nerang's last outing was a 2-1 loss to Burleigh on April 6.

Despite their slow start to the season, Milosevic said his side were expecting a tough contest this afternoon.

"They have one of the better sides on paper in the competition,” he said.

But we are hoping to play with plenty of confidence and shake them up a little bit.”

Kick-off for this afternoon's Gold Coast Premier League game will be at 4pm at Arkinstall Park.