Agonising wait could be fatal for father

AN AGONISING wait of just one month for cancer results could prove fatal for a single father whose illness has grown worse.

Noel Lehane was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year, with doctors at the Tweed Heads Hospital needing to remove several large lumps from his neck.

His test results took a month to come back, which left him and the doctors at the hospital helpless and frustrated.

In that time another 21 lumps grew in Mr Lehane’s body, leaving him with stage-three cancer and his future in jeopardy.

The now-Coolangatta resident said he was telling his story to make sure the new $584 million Tweed Valley Hospital has adequate cancer-treatment facilities.

He said the current state of the Tweed Hospital was not up to scratch after he waited a month for his test results and stated the medical staff are some of the best in the world but can only work with what they have.

“If they want to be building a hospital, they need to build one which will cater for cancer,” Mr Lehane said.

“I am worried because I am still fighting cancer, so this will be a part of my life and hopefully I can get on top of it.

“How do you explain a hospital taking a month to do a biopsy?

“That month I waited could be the difference between whether I survive or not.”

With children under the age of 18 he looks after, Mr Lehane said he is worried about the next few months.

His diagnosis was relatively early, which makes his current predicament more aggravating.

“I would see the doctor every week and he would tell me the results weren’t back yet,” he said.

“He was getting more frustrated and I was frustrated.”

This latest incident at the Tweed Heads Hospital has prompted two chairs of the Tweed Medical Staff Council to speak out.

The pair have both reiterated the need for the new Tweed Valley Hospital to have an adequate cancer treatment facility. Mike Lindley-Jones said the region needed proper treatment for the many cancer-suffers in Tweed.

“For Tweed people to have equitable access to health care, the hospital needs proper services,” her said.

“From a cancer point of view, this includes adequate clinic space, a PET-CT and 2 radiotherapy machines.”

Fellow chair Rob Davies said medical staff in the region just wanted a hospital to the standard which was promised by the state government ahead of March’s state election.

“The Health Minister has promised the people of The Tweed Valley a comprehensive cancer care service at the new hospital,” Mr Davies said.