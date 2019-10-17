Aiken ready to light it up in green and gold

Botille Vette-Welsh of the Dragons tackles Tarryn Aiken of the Broncos during the 2019 NRLW Grand Final between the Brisbane Broncos and the St George Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, October 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

A LATE call up has presented Tweed Seagulls Tarryn Aiken another golden opportunity to show her talents on the field.

Following a breakout season with Tweed, followed up with a debut season in the NRLW, Aiken will represent Australia at this week’s inaugural Rugby League World Cup 9s.

Aiken and the Australian side will play New Zealand, England and Papua New Guinea during the two-day competition, with their first match against the Kiwis on Friday night.

After a brilliant performance in the Brisbane Broncos’ NRLW grand final will earlier this month, Aiken said she is full of confidence heading into the new competition.

“I just got called in at the last minute, but I was really excited when they asked me to come down,” she said.

“Nines looks like a really fast game and assuming with a lot of space it will be fast.”

Aiken said she has been able to grow as a footballer in 2019.

With the world cup the latest opportunity to come the young-Seagull’s way, she said the experience will be invaluable going forward.

“It has been a pretty big year from where I started,” she said.

“I am really lucky for all of the opportunities which have come my way.

“I just want to enjoy the experience and take as much as I can from it.”

The shorter format of the game could have more benefits than meet the eye according to Aiken.

She told the Tweed Daily News the fast-paced and exciting play expected with the world cup could draw more young women to the sport.

“The women’s game is growing so the nines could be the next big thing,’ she said.

“It is a really exciting game and really fast so it will be interesting to watch.”

Australia and New Zealand will kick off at 8.35pm AEDT.