Aiken taking full advantage of her opportunity

ON FIRE: Tweed Seagulls playmaker Tarryn Aiken is making the most of her opportunity, signing up to the club after seeing a call-out on Facebook. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: She has become one of the stand-out performers in the Seagulls' first year and Tarryn Aiken believes there is plenty more success to come for her side.

Aiken joined the club after responding to an expression of interest last year, a move she says has been very beneficial for her.

The Seagulls play-maker has been one of the many shining lights this season and she says she has loved every minute of her time with the club so far.

"A year ago I didn't think this would be able to happen but look at it now,” Aiken said.

"I am really enjoying playing, it is a lot of fun and all of the girls are improving with each game.”

Aiken said it was a post she saw on Facebook that led her to becoming part of the club, which - along with a partnership with Gold Coast Airport - is trying to create more opportunities for women to become part of rugby league.

"I saw a post on Facebook asking if anyone was interested,” she said.

"I thought about it for a while and then when they were putting the team together I thought I'd go down.

"I have been enjoying being around the girls, which is a lot of fun and learning from them.”

Aiken will be back on the paddock this weekend when the Seagulls take the field on Saturday at home against Souths Logan Magpies.