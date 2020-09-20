Menu
Airbnb houseboat destroyed in Palm Beach blaze

by Jessica McSweeney
20th Sep 2020 6:07 PM
A house boat destroyed in a blaze on Sydney's northern beaches this afternoon, despite the efforts of fire crews on the water, was a luxury Airbnb "floating villa" featuring an on-board spa and fireplace.

Fire and Rescue and an RFS crew arrived at Palm Beach Wharf at 2.20pm to find the house boat completely alight.

Fireys took to the water to try and save the houseboat but it was destroyed. Picture: TNV
Fireys took to the water to try and save the houseboat but it was destroyed. Picture: TNV

The boat is luxury Airbnb "floating villa" known as The Lilypad, which features chef prepared meals, an on-board day spa and a fireplace.

One night on the luxury boat would cost more than $2000 during peak summer times.

Two people were inside the house boat when the fire broke out and they were able to get themselves to safety before emergency services arrived.

 

The houseboat before the fire.
The houseboat before the fire.

 

It was described as a floating villa. Picture: Instagram
It was described as a floating villa. Picture: Instagram

The vessel was floating near the wharf, the structure completely blackened and collapsing while firefighters struggled to control the fire.

The firefighters took an RFS boat and commandeered private boats, using portable pumps to fight the flames.

All occupants of the vessel were accounted for and uninjured. Picture: TNV
All occupants of the vessel were accounted for and uninjured. Picture: TNV

Firefighters have extinguished the blaze and hazardous materials crews are currently on scene installing booms around the house boat to prevent any fuel from leaking into the water. 

While investigations are continuing the fire appears to be accidental, Fire and Rescue said. 

