Airbnb says Tweed is better off without red-tape

Airbnb have said the millions of dollars their company generates in the Tweed will be put under threat by the state government’s latest proposal.

Airbnb have said the millions of dollars their company generates in the Tweed will be put under threat by the state government’s latest proposal.

A SHORT-term accommodation leader who says it has generated $24 million into the Tweed economy over the last year has urged the state government to turn it’s back on the proposed rental legislation.

Airbnb said the current proposal of limiting short-term rentals to just two people per bedroom or a maximum of 12 people in a dwelling, with hurt regional communities like Tweed.

The company’s head of public policy, Derek Nolan, said these restrictions were adding red-tape to the tourism industry, which would negatively affect the region’s economy.

He said those in the region who were Airbnb hosts were concerned with the government’s proposal, while highlighting the money which is generated by those renting these dwellings.

“During the year ending August 31, 45,300 Airbnb guests are estimated to have spent $24 million in Tweed – that’s $24 million which helped small businesses grow local jobs,” Mr Nolan said.

“But that’s being put at risk for the sake of arbitrary red tape.

“Communities across regional NSW have been doing it tough enough lately and this unnecessary extra red tape couldn’t come at a worse possible time.”

Mr Nolan said the restrictions on the numbers of people in bedrooms was unnecessary.

He said many households across NSW would not be able to abide by these rules in their family home, which made it more expensive to go on holiday.

“In countless homes across NSW, kids share bedrooms through a mix of single and bunk beds with no issue – so why is this suddenly OK in the family home but not during a holiday?” he said.

“Under the proposed rules, thousands of family homes are considered perfectly safe for the vast majority of the year – then suddenly become unsafe on the odd occasion home sharing is taking place, even if there are fewer occupants.

“Airbnb hosts in Tweed have made it clear that they are extremely concerned about how the proposed red tape will hurt jobs and tourism in the region, along with their ability to cope with rising costs of living.

“To that end, we’re calling on the NSW Government and Geoff Provest to rule out these proposed changes.”