Airline drops flight prices by 50 per cent

IF YOU'VE just about reached the end of your tether with the cold winter mornings, this super cheap flight sale might be your best bet to finding warmer weather.

Picture this: clear blue waters, hundreds of tropical islands and enough cocktails to fill a resort-style swimming pool.

We're talking about Fiji, which really has something for everyone - whether that be private island retreats, family resorts or heartbeat-raising adventure holidays.

Their national carrier, Fiji Airways, has launched a massive global sale, slashing fares by as much as 53 per cent to the island paradise.

Fiji Airways have launched a stunning deal.

On offer are flights from Australia, New Zealand, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Dubbed the "Bula Spirit" sale, return economy fares start from $589 out of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The sale comes hot on the heels of the airline being awarded a coveted 4-Star Skytrax rating this year.

But travellers will need to act quick, as the sale will only run until August 12, 2019 or until sold out.

Air New Zealand has dropped flights to just $179 per person from Australia to destinations including Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown.

If you're keen to keep with the winter theme, Air New Zealand is also offering cheap flights from Australia to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown from just $179 one-way.

If you're keen on jumping from one of the capital cities to somewhere else in New Zealand, simply pay an extra $49 per person each way and you can connect to 16 other destinations across the north and south islands.

But get in quick, the sale ends just before midnight on Friday, August 9, 2019.

If it's hotels you're after, you might want to sit tight for one of the biggest accommodation sales of the year.

Trip.com will launch their annual sale frenzy this week, with various hotels, apartments and hostels worldwide up for grabs in places like Mexico, London and South East Asia.

Trip.com's Mega Sale, their biggest annual sale event, will have various major cities and resort favourites on offer, with deals available for families, couples and even solo travellers.

You'll need to sign up to the website, but the sale will have over 1000 hotels, apartments and hostels worldwide up for grabs, including locations across Australia and South East Asia as well as the UAE, London and Mexico.

All these offers are strictly limited to the "sale frenzy", which is on for seven days only from midday on August 9 until midnight on August 15, 2019.