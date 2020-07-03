Airlines confirm more flights coming into Northern Rivers

SPRING is in the air, Australians are ready for a holiday, and airlines have confirmed the number of flights coming to Ballina will increase by the end of the month to coincide with the start of NSW school holidays.

After travel agency Skyscanner confirmed Ballina / Byron is the most searched destination for Spring dates in Australia, airlines have started to offer extra services coming to Northern NSW.

A Qantas and Jetstar spokeswoman confirmed "great demand' for seats to the Northern Rivers.

"We have seen great demand for flights from Sydney to Byron Bay and will be boosting our schedule during the school holidays, which is fantastic for tour operators in the region," she said.

"With the ongoing state travel restrictions, it's great to be able to support Sydneysiders to explore world class destinations in their own state."

New security measures, including a body scanner, will be installed at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

During the NSW school holidays, Qantas will boost the Sydney-Ballina route with an extra two to three services per week, to offer a total of 14-15 return services per week.

From next week, Jetstar will increase their weekly flights between Sydney and Ballina from 14 to 17 return services.

During the school holiday period, the airline will add another four return services per week to offer a total of 21 flights per week, or triple daily services.

The year-round Qantas lead-in fare between Sydney and Ballina is from $159 one-way, while the year-round Jetstar lead-in fare between Sydney and Ballina is from $82 one-way.

COVID_19 check at airport: Temperature testing of passengers from flights coming from Melbourne and Canberra into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Virgin Australia, flying Ballina to Sydney, also confirmed extra flights.

"While interstate travel restrictions remain in place, we understand our guests still want to get away and take a break over the New South Wales school holiday period," a spokeswoman said.

"We're pleased to be supporting local tourism in the Northern NSW region and increasing our services between Sydney and Ballina from three return services per week to a daily return service over this time, with fares available from $129."

Virgin Australia is waiving any applicable change fees for bookings made between September 8 and October 31, including unlimited changes to booking dates.

Read more>> Body scanners to be installed at Ballina airport

Fly Pelican, currently connecting Ballina with Dubbo, Newcastle and Canberra, confirmed extra services.

The airline will offer four weekly services between Newcastle and Ballina, with a new Sunday service starting on October 11.

The airline will keep its three services a week between Canberra and Ballina. plus two per week between Dubbo and Ballina.

A spokeswoman from the airline explained prices are not expected to change during this time.

"In regards to school holiday pricing, the same fares are offered in the holidays as at any other time. The flights to Ballina from all of our ports have proven to be very popular," she said.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport was contacted for comment.