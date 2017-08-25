19°
Airport given green light to continue ILS works

Aisling Brennan
| 25th Aug 2017 4:17 PM
COUNCIL DEBACLE: Tweed councillors argued over attempts to halt the airport's ILS works.
COUNCIL DEBACLE: Tweed councillors argued over attempts to halt the airport's ILS works.

A WEEK of debate over the legitimacy of land clearing and earthworks at Gold Coast Airport degenerated into debacle this week, creating clear division among Tweed Shire councillors.

A last-ditch attempt by Tweed Mayor Katie Milne to halt earthworks at the airport as part of their construction of the Instrument Landing System failed on Thursday night, after her motion was voted down.

The saga began on Monday after Cr Milne gained approval to write to the state and federal governments calling for an immediate investigation into the correct location of where the ILS should be built.

But later that day, Crs Warren Polglase, James Owen and Pryce Allsop, who had not been present at the initial meeting, put in a rescission motion to stop the action from proceeding.

Concerns had been raised by residents over the environmental impact of the earthworks and whether they had been conducted on NSW Crown Land "over and above the footprint” of the approved 300m from Runway 14 as stated in the ILS major development plan.

A second extraordinary meeting called for at late notice by Cr Milne on Tuesday to discuss the rescission motion, was postponed to Thursday after the same three councillors plus Labor's Reece Byrnes failed to show up to the Murwillumbah Chamber.

During Thursday's meeting, representatives from the GCA and Tweed District Residents and Ratepayers' Association president Lindy Smith addressed councillors on the issue, including suggestions the alleged extra 150m of ILS earthworks is the exact same as the rejected 150m runway extension in previous GCA master plans.

GCA operations and standards manager Matthew Bender denied accusations the airport was planning to extend the runway.

"We have no plans or reason at this point in time to extend,” he said.

"There is a number of geographical facility elements immediately south of the runway that are a prohibitor to a runway extension.”

Admitting the planning document could have been clearer, Mr Bender said the 300m used for the earth clearings must be made from the physical end of the infrastructure.

"The measurements need to be taken from the actual physical end of the runway, meaning 300m from the physical end of the runway,” he said.

"As the runway surface extends beyond the landing distance available, the (emergency) runway must be included in any calculations.”

Ms Smith said she had no problem with the airport but hoped they would be more respectful of the surrounding area.

"It's about living together,” she said.

"(The airport is) not in a location for limitless growth. This all has to be considered, it's not just about one business.”

Cr Polglase slammed the mayor's failure to consult the GCA before making the decision to seek an investigation into the ILS.

"The airport weren't given the same opportunity (as Ms Smith),” he said.

"We needed to be informed from both sides of the issues.”

Cr Owen described this week's series of meetings as "disgraceful”.

"People have been running around all over the place, urgent meetings were called and we weren't even given the courtesy to see if we were available for meetings,” Cr Owen said.

"Not only was the airport not consulted but neither were we. We're a laughing stock.”

But Cr Milne said she was disappointed in the conduct of the councillors.

"I have some grave concerns about what councillors have said, it's a complete aberration of your duties,” she said.

"You're not here to be defenders of developers, we are here for everybody.

"We're here for our environment and those thousands of residents near the airport.”

In a show of hands, the rescission motion was carried 4:3.

Topics:  gold coast airport ils instrument landing system tweed shire council

