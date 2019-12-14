Airport precinct receives major boost with new facility

Gold Coast Airport employees Lizzie Owen with baby Riley and Tahni Bayard and her bub Frankie, are among the first families to enrol at the new Edge Early Learning Centre at Airport Central at Bilinga. Picture: Supplied.

CHILDCARE on the southern Gold Coast and border area has received a major boost with the opening of a new facility in the Gold Coast Airport business precinct.

Edge Early Learning, which was established in 2017, has centres in Brisbane and another

two at Pimpama and has opened a 1,686 sqm space at Airport Central.

With expansive indoor and covered outdoor zones and large learning spaces, the centre has capacity for 122 children and will employ about 30 early childhood educators.

Queensland Airports Limited Property and Infrastructure Executive general manager Carl Bruhn said airport employees and Southern Cross University teaching staff and students had already signed up because of the centre’s convenient location.

“About 30 people who work in the airport precinct have inquired and several have already enrolled their children at the centre,” he said.

“We also expect this will be a popular choice with the high proportion of mature age students at Southern Cross University as well as for surrounding residents.”

The centre will trade for extended hours, from 6am to 6pm (QLD), to cater for people who work full-time hours, shift work or study.

Edge Early Learning chief executive officer, Annie Bryce, said the centre was focused on providing a service that suited the needs of the community.

“We are very focused on making families lives more convenient which is why we provide eco-friendly nappies and wipes, sunscreen and nutritious meals in all of our centres,” she said.

Airport Central is owned and occupied by Queensland Airports Limited and sits on 1.78 hectares, with more than 230 car parks.

Limited office and retail space remains available at Airport Central.