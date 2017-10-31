News

Airport unveils plans for $50m hotel

The Gold Coast Airport has announced plans for a $50m Rydges hotel near its expanded terminal building.
Liana Turner
by

A ROOFTOP bar soaking up views of the Gold Coast, Tweed and hinterland will be part of a new hotel announced for the Gold Coast Airport today.

As works on the airport's terminal expansion continue, a $50 million four star Rydges hotel will feature on the completed site.

Gold Coast Airport CEO Chris Mills said the seven-storey hotel, which will include 192 rooms and suites, would be a "game-changer” for the region.

"This is a milestone in the history of the Gold Coast Airport,” Mr Mills said.

"This will set the platform for a series of exciting property announcements over time as part of our property strategy, as we continue to invest and develop Gold Coast Airport.”

He said work on apron parking expansions for aircraft was progressing well, while the southerly terminal expansion would take shape next year, towards the hotel site.

"Both of those projects' construction will commence next year, with completion in late 2019,” he said.

Minister for Tourism Steven Ciobo said the hotel would be a vital addition to tourism infrastructure on the coast.

"This (hotel) will represent the next step at Gold Coast Airport in what's a continuing pipeline of investment to make sure Australia's sixth-largest city is... well-equipped when it comes to meeting the needs of international and domestic tourists for many years to come,” Mr Ciobo said.

"This airport hotel will help to build on the terrific planning we've seen with the expansion of the airport itself.

"Whether you're having an early morning departure or a late-at-night arrival, having the opportunity to stay in very close proximity - I think it's now 30 metres from the airport door - will make it much easier for travellers.”

He said this convenience would make travelling to and from the airport much smoother for international visitors in particular.

"If we're going to continue to attract international tourists to the Gold Coast, we need to make sure we've got facilities like airport hotels so they don't have long commutes.”

The Rydges-branded hotel will be developed by John Robinson AO, who has been named the managing director of the newly-created Gold Coast Airport Hotel Pty Ltd.

Mr Robinson said he'd "never seen an airport hotel fail”, and believed the beachfront location would make this site no exception.

He said the airport's prediction of 90 jobs being created throughout construction and 64 jobs once completed were "conservative”.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the hotel would likely be a "great” employment opportunity for Tweed residents.

Director of hotels and resorts operations at Event Hospitality and Entertainment, Norman Arundel said the company looked forward to playing a part in the airport's upgrade.

Tweed Daily News

