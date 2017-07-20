20°
Airport's future looks to include hotel and light rail

Mitchell Crawley | 20th Jul 2017 2:11 PM
Airport expansion on the cards.
Airport expansion on the cards.

A MASTER plan for the Gold Coast Airport that was approved this week flags future hotel development, light rail stations, expansion of the terminal and more aircraft parking spaces.

GCA Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said the arrival of light rail was a "medium to long term prospect” but that planning would ensure future stations were easily accessible within the terminal precinct.

"The master plan provides a guide to the development of airport facilities, infrastructure and land uses to meet the future requirements of the aviation industry and the communities we serve for the next 20-years,” she said.

"It is particularly focused on growth in new aviation infrastructure and commercial facilities over the next five years including the continued expansion of the terminal and additional aircraft parking stands.”

Ms Charlton said in February that she hoped the airport hotel would be open by 2019 and that interest had already come for the project.

"We had very strong interest from a large number of internationally recognised hotel brands,” she said.

"We are currently in due diligence and expect to reach an agreement with a preferred hotel operator this year. Within the next two years that hotel will be operational.

"We're looking at a four star hotel with up to 8 floors and anywhere up to 180 rooms.”

Ms Charlton said the master plan, which the Federal Government approved this week, also committed to preserving approximately 25% of the airport lease area for conservation purposes through the Cobaki Environment Precinct.

Under the Airports Act 1996, GCA is required to prepare and publish an Airport Master Plan every five years.

The approved Final Master Plan will be formally published and available on the GCA website by late September.

She said the plan's approval did not authorise major development on the airport and that community consultation and approval by the Federal Government would still be needed.

GCA released information that showed since the approval of the 2011 Master Plan it has welcomed more than 6.4 million passengers annually and was one of Australia's fastest growing airports.

By 2037, GCA is forecast to have 16.6 million passenger movements annually (13.5 million domestic and 3.1 million international passengers).

Topics:  gold coast airport master plan tweed shire council

