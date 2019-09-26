Airport’s newest staff member is helping nervous flyers

Joinng the team at the Gold Coast Airport is the latest addition to the therapy dog progra, Ranji the French Bulldog helping to calm the nerves of anxious passengers and children before they fly. - SUPPLIED

IT”S a dog’s life when it comes to helping anxious air travellers control their nerves before a flight.

The Gold Coast Airport has implemented a very successful therapy dog program to help those concerned about flying take their mind off the impending journey and the program has been such as such, they have had to enlist for canine support.

The latest member to the team is French Bulldog Ranji who started on the job this week.

Ranji will join the airport’s existing therapy dog Gary, a golden Labrador cross, who has been visiting the terminal three times a week since the program launched last December.

The initiative has proven to be very successful, particularly with young children and nervous flyers.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said the team was focused on doing what they could to improve customer experience, with the therapy dog program a key part of that effort.

“The response we get from our guests when they spot Gary in the terminal is incredible,” she said.

“I love seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they spot Ellen or Tom walking with Gary. Children love to come along and have a pat and a hug with Gary, so we’re delighted to expand the program with Ranji.”

Ranji already has valuable experience as a therapy dog, having been purchased as a puppy by the Macdonald family during the rehabilitation of their son following a workplace accident.

Ranji and his owner, Janet Macdonald, have undergone extensive training with an accredited therapy dog provider ahead of commencement of work in the terminal.

“We call Ranji our little earth angel,” she said.

“He has brought such love into our lives since we got him and has helped all of us to cope with the devastating effects of the trauma following my son’s accident. He literally goes everywhere with us and loves people.”

Ms Macdonald knows Gold Coast Airport well, having previously worked in the terminal for five years before stepping aside to spend more time to help with her son’s recovery.

Ms Charlton said an unexpected bonus of the therapy dog program had been its overwhelmingly positive reception from not only the travelling public, but staff too, with Ranji expected to have a similar affect.

Between our two dog ambassadors, Gary and Ranji, the therapy dog program will operate every morning in the terminal, from Monday to Friday.