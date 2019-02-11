Menu
Login
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Movies

Will Smith as Genie is ‘nightmare fuel’

11th Feb 2019 2:30 PM

A new trailer for the live action remake of Aladdin has dropped and people are losing their minds over Will Smith as Genie.

Disney released a new trailer for the remake of the 1992 movie during the Grammy Awards and it's the first time we've got a glimpse of Smith in all his blue glory as the wish-granting character.

And it's fair to say people aren't too impressed with Smith's appearance in the upcoming movie.

 

 

 

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the Aladdin remake will be released in May and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

aladdin aladdin remake disney movies will smith

Top Stories

    PHEW! Temperatures set to climb in the Tweed

    PHEW! Temperatures set to climb in the Tweed

    Weather MURWILLUMBAH is forecast to sweat through high temperatures

    Council offers help to those in Townsville

    Council offers help to those in Townsville

    Council News Councillors unanimously support assistance offer

    Tweed Heads hospital to be retained for medical services

    Tweed Heads hospital to be retained for medical services

    Health Parking at new hospital will also be on-site and free of charge.

    Affordable housing investigation backed

    Affordable housing investigation backed

    Council News Affordable housing proposal will be evaluated in the Tweed