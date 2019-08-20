Menu
Clarence Correctional Centre New Grafton Jail
Clarence Correctional Centre New Grafton Jail Tim Jarrett
Alarming discovery puts jail site into lockdown

Tim Howard
by
19th Aug 2019 3:36 PM
A BOMB threat has brought work at the new Grafton jail site to a halt this afternoon says project director Mike Cramb.

Mr Cramb said a message had been found written on a wall in a toilet on the site, prompting the shutdown.

He said police and other emergency services were called as a precaution.

"We take these sorts of things seriously, so we shut down the site while police and health and safety people investigate," he said.

Mr Cramb said he was not sure what the message said, but it was enough to trigger the response.

"We're investigating now, it only happened mid-afternoon," he said. "We will make an announcement when we have a better idea of the situation."

The site has been evacuated and there are reports Australian Federal Police have been called in.

More to come.

