Albanese pushes New Zealand refugee offer

Asylum seekers protesting the possible closure of their detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Picture: ABC

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has reminded the federal government that it could take up New Zealand's offer to resettle refugees from Australia's offshore detention centres.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton confirmed on Sunday that about 800 asylum seekers remain on Nauru and Manus Island.

Of the group, 300 have been knocked back by the United States under its deal with Australia to resettle up to 1250 refugees, which has otherwise nearly played out.

Another nearly 300 have been accepted by the US and are waiting to fly out.

Mr Albanese says the government needs to find a place for the hundreds of people still awaiting processing to go.

"You can't keep people in indefinite detention," he told ABC Darwin on Monday.

"We have offers there from New Zealand that are on the table and have been on the table for years."

New Zealand has offered since 2013 to settle at least 150 refugees from the offshore centres.

Mr Dutton said last month the federal government hasn't ruled the offer out but that it isn't currently in the government's best interests while people smugglers are marketing New Zealand.