Alberta anchor's final resting place at Point Danger

Aisling Brennan
| 12th Jun 2017 10:13 AM
The Alberta's anchor was laid at the Merchant Mariners Monument at Point Danger last week.
The Alberta's anchor was laid at the Merchant Mariners Monument at Point Danger last week. Warren James

THE anchor of the sunken Alberta Steamer has been erected as a way to honour the generations of seamen who lost their lives off the Tweed coast.

The largest vessel lost on the Tweed coast ran aground at the Sutherland Reef, off the coast of Fingal Head, on October 19, 1890, before sinking, forcing the crew of 36 to row to shore in boats.

Now, the Vindicatrix Merchant Mariners Association is honouring the vessel's history by laying its anchor at the Merchant Mariners Monument at Point Danger.

Former president of the Tweed Historical Society and ex-seamen Warren Keats said the anchor had an interesting history since coming ashore at Tweed.

"That anchor was pulled out of the drink in 1891,” Mr Keats said.

"It was held privately for a number of years, then it was on display at the bowls club, when the bowls club was around at Tweed Riverside.

"When that packed up, I was the president of the Tweed Historical Society and I saw the significance of it.

"I talked to the (man) who owned it and convinced him to hand it over to the museum.

"It was at the historical society in Tweed Heads first and then I transferred it to the Tweed Regional Museum.”

Mr Keats said Sutherland Reef had always been challenging for vessels when sailing past the Tweed coast.

"The little interesting thing is that it was the same reef that nearly wrecked the Endeavour in 1770 but they saw it at the last moment,” he said.

Mr Keats said the group wanted to commemorate the thousands of seamen of all nationalities who had lost their lives, both in peace and wartimes, trading to Australia since the group founding in 1788.

"This is going to attract literally hundreds and thousands of seamen and ex-seamen,” Mr Keats said.

"The anchor is going to be covered with blue tiles and five bronze plaques detailing the history of the event.

"The memorial is for all nationalities of seamen from German to the Japanese.

"It's for all of those nationalities who lost their lives trading to and from Australia.”

Mr Keats wanted to thank the Neumann Group in Currumbin for volunteering its time and resources to the restoration project.

"They've sandblasted it, then they coated it with several very expensive coatings of different paints and it'll last for 100 years,” Mr Keats said.

With the help of the Neumann Group, the Vindicatrix Merchant Mariners Association laid the anchor in its foundations last week at Point Danger.

The shank of the anchor will point directly in line with where the vessel sunk off the coast of Fingal Head.

The association has collected more than $20,000 for the construction of the monument, which was designed by Murwillumbah resident Garry Fidler.

The monument will officially be open later this year on Sunday, September 3 to coincide with International Merchant Seamen's Day.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  alberta steamer mariners point danger sunken boat tweed coast tweed heads historical society tweed regional museum

