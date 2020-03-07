Menu
Alcohol free-zone to be established in the Tweed

Jessica Lamb
7th Mar 2020
AN ALCOHOL-FREE zone within Tweed Heads will be established at the request of the NSW Police Tweed Bryon Police District.

The Tweed Shire Council voted unanimously at the meeting on Thursday night to impose the zone until December 1, 2021.

The council agenda says the alcohol-free zone will help police prevent disorderly behaviour caused by the consumption of alcohol in public places and prevent the escalation of irresponsible street drinking to incidents involving serious crime.

The 24-hour seven-day-a-week ban on alcohol includes the area of Wharf St between Bay St and Kennedy Dr, River Terrace and Terranora Terrace.

Ten submissions from the community were received on the issue and all were in favour of the zone.

NSW police are responsible for the enforcement of the zones which include public places such as roads, footpaths and carparks.

The zones are different from alcohol prohibited signage within recreational areas such as sports grounds, parks and reserves.

