Menu
Login
SHOPPING: Aldi will open at Tweed Mall in 2019.
SHOPPING: Aldi will open at Tweed Mall in 2019. AAP
News

Aldi set to open new Tweed Heads store in 2019

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Jun 2018 4:31 PM

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi will be opening a new store at Tweed Mall in 2019.

The supermarket chain has entered into a 15-year lease at Tweed Mall, Tweed Heads, with the option of staying on for a further two five-year leases.

Aldi will be replacing the current tenant, Lindcraft, and is expected to commence trading in the second quarter of 2019.

Tweed Mall Centre Manager John Weaver said the long-term tenancy of Aldi was another big win for the shopping centre.

"With the introduction of Aldi, Tweed Mall will be the only shopping centre in the primary trade area offering all three major supermarkets under one roof, on one retail level, with ample convenient customer parking," Mr Weaver said.

 

Tweed Mall
Tweed Mall Contributed

"Tweed Mall is about convenience and engagement with the local community - we offer a relaxed atmosphere which aligns with our coastal lifestyle of people living and working in and around the Tweed Heads and the Southern Gold Coast regions."

Elanor Property Fund, the company that manages Tweed Mall, manager Michael Baliva said adding Aldi to the retail mix positions Tweed Mall as "the region's centre for convenience shopping.

"Complemented by Woolworths, Coles, and Target, Aldi will be a key catalyst in the repositioning of the centre towards the provision of everyday retail goods and services for the local trade area," said Mr Baliva.

"This will help meet demand from the growing population base of the trade area, as well as the tourism market."

aldi australia aldi tweed tweed mall
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Emergency rescue underway at Mt Warning

    Emergency rescue underway at Mt Warning

    News The Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter has been called to Mt Warning following reports a 14-year-old boy has suffered a medical condition while walking.

    Gig Guide: what's on this week

    Gig Guide: what's on this week

    News Check out what's going on in the live music scene across the Tweed

    Greenback Fishing Comp reels in some big winners

    Greenback Fishing Comp reels in some big winners

    News Fishing comp another huge success

    Tweed's Kelly is choreographing the dream

    Tweed's Kelly is choreographing the dream

    News Dreaming Award winning Kelly' reputation continues to grow

    Local Partners