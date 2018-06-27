Aldi set to open new Tweed Heads store in 2019

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi will be opening a new store at Tweed Mall in 2019.

The supermarket chain has entered into a 15-year lease at Tweed Mall, Tweed Heads, with the option of staying on for a further two five-year leases.

Aldi will be replacing the current tenant, Lindcraft, and is expected to commence trading in the second quarter of 2019.

Tweed Mall Centre Manager John Weaver said the long-term tenancy of Aldi was another big win for the shopping centre.

"With the introduction of Aldi, Tweed Mall will be the only shopping centre in the primary trade area offering all three major supermarkets under one roof, on one retail level, with ample convenient customer parking," Mr Weaver said.

Tweed Mall Contributed

"Tweed Mall is about convenience and engagement with the local community - we offer a relaxed atmosphere which aligns with our coastal lifestyle of people living and working in and around the Tweed Heads and the Southern Gold Coast regions."

Elanor Property Fund, the company that manages Tweed Mall, manager Michael Baliva said adding Aldi to the retail mix positions Tweed Mall as "the region's centre for convenience shopping.

"Complemented by Woolworths, Coles, and Target, Aldi will be a key catalyst in the repositioning of the centre towards the provision of everyday retail goods and services for the local trade area," said Mr Baliva.

"This will help meet demand from the growing population base of the trade area, as well as the tourism market."