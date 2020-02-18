All the info from world team selections: On the Greens

BROADBEACH'S Katelyn Inch has been selected to represent New Zealand in the World Championships on the Gold Coast in May.

Stamping her mark as an international skip and reflecting her double national title haul in January, Inch will be charged with skipping the women's fours and triples.

The singles will see Jo Edwards hunt the one title that has eluded her in her career, with Edwards having won back to back Commonwealth gold medals in the same discipline in 2014 and 2018.

Edwards will team up with debutant Tayla Bruce in the women's pairs, while Bruce will join Val Smith, Debbie White and Inch in the women's fours as lead.

In the men's line up Shannon McIlroy will be back to defend his title in the singles, last time defeating Canada's Ryan Bester to claim gold in Christchurch during 2016.

McIlroy will team up in the men's pairs with former winner Gary Lawson. In the men's fours Ali Forsyth and Mike Kernaghan retain their place in the gold medal-winning team from 2016, this time joined by Lawson at three and Andrew Kelly leading on debut in a World Bowls.

Musgrave Hill's Chris Le Lievre was an omission from their recent trans-Tasman team after being a late call up when Kelly withdrew.

■ BROADBEACH'S Bester will be back representing Canada and looking to go one better in the singles after also being runner up in the 2012 World Championships in Adelaide. He was also runner up in the Commonwealth Games singles at Broadbeach, and he gets a chance for redemption on his home greens with the men's singles finals set to be played at Broadbeach. He will play the pairs with former Australian John Bezear.

■ HELENSVALE'S Tahlia Camilleri has been selected to represent Malta in her first World Championships.

She will skip the triples and lead in the fours with fellow Queenslanders Rose, Rebecca and Connie Rixon.

A record 36 countries will converge on the Gold Coast for the event with finals at Club Helensvale and Broadbeach.

■ PREMIER League ladder leaders Helenevslae Hawks faltered over the weekend to third-placed Enoggera, dropping them to third on the ladder. Tweed Heads snuck home by one against Victoria Point to move into first on the ladder. Broadbeach sit in fourth and Burleigh are sixth.

■ THE Gold Coast Tweed District Multi Disability "Come and Try Day" was washed out on Friday and will now be this Friday at the Gold Coast Lawn Bowls Club at 9.30am.