ALL REPLAYS: King of the Country Day Two

KING OF THE COUNTRY DAY TWO BEGINS

Seven undefeated teams remain on day two of the King of the Country rugby tournament on the Gold Coast.

That number is certain to change with three clashes between unbeaten sides to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Surfers Paradise and Far North Coast’s U14s will open proceedings at 9am after their Friday fixture was rescheduled due to injury.

Day One of King of the Country rugby tournament at James Overell Park, Southport. possible. Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians U13s (Blue/yellow with ball) v USQ Saints U13s. Picture: Jerad Williams

If Surfers Paradise triumph they will take on the USQ Saints at 1pm in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The U15s will see a blockbuster clash of their own when undefeated Far North Coast and Gold Coast Eagles meet at 2pm.

The stakes will be equally high for all other remaining teams, five of whom must win to remain in contention for the King of the Country crown on Sunday.

Play is underway at Gold Coast Eagles.

WATCH THE REPLAY: U15: SUNSHINE COAST GRAMMAR 24 d. FAR NORTH COAST 21

A hat-trick to Sunshine Coast Grammar centre Zac Nichol led his schol to victory over rep team Far North Coast.

Nichol crossed for a first half double before completing a strong showing in second.

His right-arm fend wowed commentators while the silky play of flyhalf Zane Glanville inside him also impressed.

REPLAY: Qld King of Country Rugby Championships - Sunshine Coast Grammar vs Highfields Redbacks (U15's):

WATCH THE REPLAY: U15: GC EAGLES 17 d. FAR NOTH COAST 7

The Gold Coast Eagles have come from behind to defeat Far North Coast in a 17-14 thriller, notching two tries in the final 10 minutes.

They will take out the U15s title if they can defeat Sunshine Coast Grammar tomorrow.

More to come.

REPLAY: Qld King of Country Rugby Championships - Far North Coast v Gold Coast Eagles (U15's):

WATCH THE REPLAY: U14: USQ SAINTS 17 d. SURFERS PARADISE DOLPHINS 7

Surfers Paradise scored first but couldn’t stop the surging USQ Saints from piling on 17 unanswered points in a scrappy fixture.

A brilliant piece of skill from flyhalf Jack Paterson unlocked the defence with a kick behind the line for fullback Eugene Breen to regather for the 7-0 lead.

From there it was the Xavier Austin show for the Saints, first with a powerful charge from the back of the scrum for five points, and a second through an offload for another player to score.

From Reilly Brown went in to score it was all over for Surfers Paradise.

The Saints can lock down the inaugural U14s King of the Country title with a win over 1-1 Far North Coast on Sunday.

REPLAY: Qld King of Country Rugby Championships - Surfers Paradise Dolphins v USQ Saints (U14's):

WATCH THE REPLAY: U14: FAR NORTH COAST 24 d. MAROOCHYDORE SWANS 12

Far North Coast were too strong for the Maroochydore Swans, crossing for three first half tries to lead 19-5 at the break.

A fightback from the Swans, scoring through strike fullback Brock Coombes, cut the margin back to seven-points in the second half but a runaway try to Riley Flood ended any hope of a comeback.

Far North Coast will play for the King of the Country crown in the U14s against USQ Saints.

They are 2-0 with Saints 1-0, with a game still to play.

Far North Coast 24 (Tries Jimmy McCombie, ?, Hayden Sivewright, Riley Flood) d. Maroochydore Swans 12 (Try Sam Muddiman, Brock Coombes)

REPLAY: Qld King of Country Championships - Maroochydore Swans v Far North Coast (U14's):

WATCH THE REPLAY: U14: INVITATIONAL BARBARIANS 25 d. FAR NORTH COAST 15

Invitational Barbarians have joined the winner’s circle, blasting five tries past Far North Coast’s defence for a 10-point win in the final match of the U13s division on Saturday.

Three tries flew by on the right wing with a double to Cooper Terry and a third try to William Capie.

Tournament leading try-scorer Tawa-Dean Simpkins added his fourth try of the tournament with scrumhalf and skipper Tayshaarn Tonga responsible for his side’s fifith.

REPLAY: Qld King of Country Rugby Championships - Far North Coast vs Surfers Paradise Dolphins (U14s):

Far North Coast opened their scoring with a dominant scrummaging effort, shoving Barbarians off their own ball on the five metre line to score through Lachlan Edwards at No.8

Late tries to fullback Peter Hammond and centre Kyah Foster brought respectability to the scoreline.

There was no respectability whatsoever in the goalkicking department with eight missed conversions across both teams despite perfect conditions.

Barbarians 25 (Tries: Cooper Terry (2), Lachlan Capie, Tawa-Dean Simpkins, Tayshaarn Tonga) d. Far North Coast 15 (Lachlan Barnes, Peter Hammond, Kyah Foster tries)

WATCH THE REPLAY: U14: HELENSVALE HOGS 24 d. USQ SAINTS 10

The Helensvale Hogs have their first win of the tournament, running in two late tries to sink the undefeated USQ Saints 24-5.

The pace of Helensvale fullback Seth Kennedy was a difference maker on kick returns while superb skill from centre Jai Komene produced the match-winning score.

USQ were hanging in the fight at 12-5 when Komene grubbered ahead from 30 metres out, chasing hard to pressure an error from the Saints back three.

Regaining possession after a spill, Komene stretched out and scored to give his side the win.

A runaway try from star winger Junior Siuaanuua was the full-stop, taking the margin out to 19 points with Alex Kinder’s conversion.

Scrumhalf Kobi Anounrasy was eyecatching for the Hogs from the scrumbase while second-rower turned winger Alex Bradley put on his best Corey Oates impression with decpetive pace.

Hinata Inoue’s consolation try was warmly received by USQ but made no difference to the final result.

REPLAY: Qld King of Country Rugby Championships - Helensvale Hogs vs USQ Saints (U13's):

WATCH THE REPLAY: U13: FAR NORTH COAST 31 d. SURFERS PARADISE DOLPHINS 7

It was a shot across the bow of the Under-14s division at King of the Country as Far North Coast roared to a dominating win over Gold Coast pace-setters Surfers Paradise.

The locals had lost only one game in three seasons but were no match for the power and pace of visitors.

They slammed five tries past the Dolphins defence with No.5 Cooper Thomas particularly impressive as a bullocking wide-running backrower.

Lock Kingsley Uys was a prolific ball-carrier for the Dolphins in a well-beaten side.

REPLAY: Qld King of Country Rugby Championships - Far North Coast vs Surfers Paradise Dolphins (U14s):

TOURNAMENT DRAW

DAY ONE, FRIDAY 9 APRIL

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs def by. Far North Coast (29-26)

11am - U13: Invitational Barbarians def by. USQ Saints (31-27)

1pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans def by. USQ Saints (17-7)

2pm - U15: Far North Coast def Sunshine Coast Grammar School (20-19)

3pm - U15: Gold Coast Eagles def Highfields Redbacks (14-20)

DAY TWO, SATURDAY 10 APRIL

9am - U14: Surfers Paradise Dolphins v Far North Coast

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v USQ Saints

11am - U13: Far North Coast v Invitational Barbarians

12pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v Far North Coast

1pm - U14: Surfers Paradise Dolphins v USQ Saints

2pm - U15: Far North Coast v Gold Coast Eagles

3pm - U15: Sunshine Coast Grammar School v Highfields Redbacks

DAY THREE, SUNDAY 11 APRIL

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v USQ Saints

11am - U13: Far North Coast v Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians

12.20pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v Surfers Paradise Dolphins

1.20pm - U14: Far North Coast v USQ Saints

2.20pm - U15: Far North Coast v Highfields Redbacks

3.20pm - U15: Sunshine Coast Grammar School v Gold Coast Eagles

Originally published as ALL REPLAYS: King of the Country Day Two