All set for a bumper whale season

Mitchell Crawley | 26th May 2017 3:53 PM
LIFT OFF: A humpback whale takes to the sky in an impressive breach.
LOCAL whale watching operators launch into season 2017 on Saturday with expectations of a bumper year as humpback numbers continue to climb.

Spirit of Gold Coast Whale Watching spotted their first humpback whales off the Gold Coast earlier this week, with the team treated to a double-breach just 6km off the coast.

Marine biologist Zara King, who works with Spirit of Gold Coast, said people could expect more whale activity as humpback numbers began to nudge pre-whaling levels, with scientists estimating there are now around 27,000 making the annual migration.

Ms King predicted there would be more spectacular mating rituals throughout the migration this year and many of the calves conceived last season would make the journey past.

"We will definitely see more competitive groups of males showing aggression towards each other as they vie for a female to mate with,” she said.

"The males will tail slap and breach to impress, whereas the females will use similar behaviours as a form of aggression towards the males if they are not happy.”

Ms King, who has a special interest in the photo identification of whales via the underside of their tails, said she was personally looking forward to seeing greater numbers of calves swimming with their mothers.

"Ten years ago you would struggle to see a couple of calves in a season, now there are a few weeks of the year when you might see at least one a day,” she said.

"There are going to be more opportunities to see these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat... this winter and spring.”

Local crew Coolangatta Whale Watch departs from 118 Wharf St, Tweed Heads South. Visit www.coolanga ttawhalewatch.com.au.

Topics:  gold coast tweed heads and coolangatta whale watching

