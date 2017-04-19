24°
News

All set for Mother's Day at South Tweed Sports Club

Mitchell Crawley | 19th Apr 2017 2:30 PM
TIME TO DINE: Tina Hicks and Monique Hemmings enjoy the Seafood platter that will be on offer at the South Tweed Sports Club this Mother's Day.
TIME TO DINE: Tina Hicks and Monique Hemmings enjoy the Seafood platter that will be on offer at the South Tweed Sports Club this Mother's Day. Scott Davis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SPECIAL celebration is planned for Mother's Day in 2017 at the South Tweed Sport Club, says its food and beverage VIP host manager Khouryn Andersson.

The club, off Minjungbal Dr and overlooking the Tweed River, is set to mark the event with a special menu its team of chefs has prepared and by offering the same welcoming hospitality that has made it a favourite venue for locals as well as visitors.

"Mother's Day has always been a special day at the club for both our customers as well as staff,” she said.

"Book and pay in full by close of business on Monday May 8 to go into the draw for $50 club voucher or reward points. All mums dining with us on Mother's Day lunch will also receive a glass of bubbly.”

Mrs Andersson said the two-course menu was available at lunch only, while chefs would offer a roast for Sunday dinner.

She said there would be a vegetarian option for the two-course menu, along with other selections.

"Some of the options include the chicken breast stuffed with pan fried bacon and Tasmanian brie or the honey and rosemary basted lamb shoulder with red wine and seeded mustard jus,” she said.

"For dessert, we are offering gianduja chocolate mousse cake, which is layers of dark chocolate and praline mousse with a hazelnut chocolate base topped with fresh berries, mint and nut praline or a salty caramel and apple bar, which is delicate caramel mousse surrounding saffron-laced apple that sits on a hazelnut sable and is then covered in rich caramel ganache.”

The club's courtesy bus will operate for Mother's Day and normal trading hours apply.

Phone reception on 07 5524 3655 to reserve your table for this special event or to find out more. Alternatively visit the club's website for general information.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  dining out south tweed sports club things to do tweed shire

All set for Mother's Day at South Tweed Sports Club

All set for Mother's Day at South Tweed Sports Club

A SPECIAL celebration is planned for Mother's Day in 2017 at the South Tweed Sport Club, says its food and beverage VIP host manager Khouryn Andersson.

Crisis centre fears more flood-related trauma

HERE TO HELP: Murwillumbah Community Centre's services coordinator Amanda Lindh with just some of large amount of food donations they have received.

Nullum House was damaged by the floods.

Saffin sex attack 'designed to humiliate', court hears

Edward 'Ned' Saffin leaving an earlier appearance in Lismore Courthouse.

Sentence on 13 charges to be delivered next month

Four things for you to do this week

Fresh produce.

From markets to Supanova, there's an event for everyone this week.

Local Partners

Crisis centre fears more flood-related trauma

'It isn't good when a crisis centre can't be there in times like this.'

Four things for you to do this week

Fresh produce.

From markets to Supanova, there's an event for everyone this week.

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Returning choir to perform on home soil

CHILLING SOUNDS: Chillingham Voices plays All Saints , Murwillumbah on Sunday, April 30.

Chilling sounds from the aptly named Chillingham Voices

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Headspace issues warning against Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

NETFLIX'S latest hit, 13 Reasons Why, has come under fire from a leading youth mental health organisation for its depiction of teen suicide.

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

Well known presenters including Michael Parkinson (centre) lent Ghostwatch an air of authenticity.

The TV special so frightening it was blamed for a viewer's suicide

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

Maryborough rallies to get Mary Poppins movie premiere here

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Supplied by Disney.

Show your support by signing a petition.

Simple mistake sends home MKR favourites

Two MKR favourites stuff up something simple.

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 339,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

An Absolute Stand Out Buying Opportunity!

7/18 Blake Street, Southport 4215

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Spanning two levels and offering a unique townhouse lifestyle this neatly presented home has it all - space, position, convenience, potential. The tiled open...

This large family residence presents an immediate impression of size and ease of family living

181 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 1:00 - 1:30PM All four bedrooms are large in size with built-in robes, ceiling fans and are dressed in neutral...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular holiday destination Rainbow Bay. With the ocean on one side and the the river...

Duplex with access to river and NO strata fees!

2/51 Wyuna Road, Tweed Heads West 2485

Duplex 2 1 1 $335,000

This 2 bedroom duplex is ideal for an investor or someone looking to downsize. There is huge potential here to modernise with your own personal touch & style.

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 1:00 - 1:30pm This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $570,000-$590...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 12:00 - 12:30pm Town Home 1 - $590,000-$620,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a ...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 1 435,000

* Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan living area leading out to a large covered rear patio * Stylish kitchen...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!