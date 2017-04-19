All set for Mother's Day at South Tweed Sports Club

TIME TO DINE: Tina Hicks and Monique Hemmings enjoy the Seafood platter that will be on offer at the South Tweed Sports Club this Mother's Day.

A SPECIAL celebration is planned for Mother's Day in 2017 at the South Tweed Sport Club, says its food and beverage VIP host manager Khouryn Andersson.

The club, off Minjungbal Dr and overlooking the Tweed River, is set to mark the event with a special menu its team of chefs has prepared and by offering the same welcoming hospitality that has made it a favourite venue for locals as well as visitors.

"Mother's Day has always been a special day at the club for both our customers as well as staff,” she said.

"Book and pay in full by close of business on Monday May 8 to go into the draw for $50 club voucher or reward points. All mums dining with us on Mother's Day lunch will also receive a glass of bubbly.”

Mrs Andersson said the two-course menu was available at lunch only, while chefs would offer a roast for Sunday dinner.

She said there would be a vegetarian option for the two-course menu, along with other selections.

"Some of the options include the chicken breast stuffed with pan fried bacon and Tasmanian brie or the honey and rosemary basted lamb shoulder with red wine and seeded mustard jus,” she said.

"For dessert, we are offering gianduja chocolate mousse cake, which is layers of dark chocolate and praline mousse with a hazelnut chocolate base topped with fresh berries, mint and nut praline or a salty caramel and apple bar, which is delicate caramel mousse surrounding saffron-laced apple that sits on a hazelnut sable and is then covered in rich caramel ganache.”

The club's courtesy bus will operate for Mother's Day and normal trading hours apply.

Phone reception on 07 5524 3655 to reserve your table for this special event or to find out more. Alternatively visit the club's website for general information.