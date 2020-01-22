All smiles as Yellow Wiggle discharged from hospital

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has been discharged from hospital after collapsing on stage while performing with the children's group.

The 48-year-old shared the news on the Wiggles' official social media pages as he left Sydney's Westmead Hospital.

"Thank you all for your questions and concerns about Greg. We are happy to let you know that he has been discharged from hospital today and will now begin a journey of rest and recovery at home," the post read.

The Wiggles announced Greg Page was being discharged today along with this photo.

"Y⁠our thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world to him and his family, but moving forward, they ask for some privacy so Greg can focus on his recovery. Out of respect for Greg and his wishes, we won't be sharing any more updates. Thank you."

Page was performing at a bushfire fundraiser reunion concert for the group at Sydney's Castle Hill RSL on Friday night when he collapsed on the side of the stage.

He was joined by other original group members including Anthony Page, Jeff Fatt and Murray Cook.

Page was resuscitated by nurse Grace Jones who was in the audience, as well as Wiggles crew member Kim Antonelli and drummer Steve Pace.

The next day the group performed again, without Page, but shared a message of support to their friend with an image of him recovering in hospital.

An emotional Anthony Field outside Westmead Hospital on Saturday. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"We have visited Greg this morning and he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. Greg and his family are so grateful for all the messages of love and support from fans around the world," the post read. "Greg's main concern was that the show tonight should go on. Greg will not be performing tonight but we will have some wiggly friends jumping in to help out and make it a great show. Let's raise the roof tonight and do it for Greg whilst raising funds for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

Original red Wiggle Murray Cook was on stage during the incident.

Greg recovering in hospital.

"This has been such an emotional time, obviously it was really difficult to do the (subsequent benefit) show last night without him," Cook said after visiting Page at Westmead. "It's been very difficult for me and for the rest of us going through this, but seeing him today in hospital he's just in really good spirits and that has made it a lot easier. A doctor came in while I was there and said he was doing really well."

Page left the children's band in 2006 due to poor health and returned for a second stint in 2012.

In 2006 he revealed he was suffering from orthostatic intolerance which caused problems with the function of his heart when standing.

Registered nurse Grace Jones who sprung into action and helped save Greg Page’s life with a defibrillator. Picture: Toby Zerna