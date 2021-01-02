All the new rules coming in NSW

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a raft of changes to coronavirus restrictions in the state, in addition to mandatory face masks.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Ms Berejiklian announced a string of new rules coming into effect within hours.

They include:

MANDATORY MASKS

From midnight tonight (Saturday) face masks will be compulsory in indoor settings in greater Sydney, including shopping centres, catching public transport, cinemas, places of worship, hair and beauty salons and hospitality venues.

Fines won't come into effect until Monday with those not wearing masks in indoor settings facing a $200 penalty from then onwards.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a COVID-19 press conference in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS LIFTED

Ms Berejiklian announced that stay-at-home orders for those in the southern zone of the northern beaches would also be lifted from midnight tonight.

"For all of you who live in the southern zone … you will now be treated as part of greater Sydney," she said.

"Please know that whatever we announce for Greater Sydney, you are now a subject of. You do not have to comply with the stay-at-home conditions.

"According to the health advice, the risk of transmission in that part of the northern beaches has dissipated and as I foreshadowed yesterday and the day before, there is a greater risk at this stage of community transmission in parts of Western Sydney."

The stay-at-home orders for the northern zone of the northern beaches will remain until January 9 at this stage.

GYM CLASSES

The number of people allowed in a gym class will change from 50 people down to just 30 people.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s notes are seen during a COVID-19 press conference in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

WEDDINGS, FUNERALS, PLACES OF WORSHIP

In an attempt to prevent any super spreading event, numbers will be capped at 100 people with a four square metre rule.

OUTDOOR EVENTS

These will be capped at 2000 people, however, the cricket test match at the SCG will still go ahead from Thursday.

"We appreciate what people might say about us continuing to hold those events, but

also consider the thousands of jobs it keeps, consider the sense of normality it gives us," Ms Berejiklian said today.

The NSW premier also revealed there had been seven cases of community transmission in the state in the 24 hours up until 8pm last night.

