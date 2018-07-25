All the world's a stage at Tyalgum cafe

LOVING IT: Tyalgum's Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company actors Kymrie Henge, Grail Harlequin, Rebuen Loire and Beth Dor rehearse ahead of their upcoming production of Shakespeare's comedy As You Like It.

TYALGUM'S popular annual Midwinter Shakespeare Festival is upon us once again, with a weekend packed full of one of The Bard's most beloved comedies As You Like It to feature this year.

The play, performed by Tyalgum's own Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company, will be presented on Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4 at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe.

As You Like It is an adventure of the heart, a journey through a forest of poetry and a tale of love so grand all the rules are broken, to win the heart of a boy.

Passionate and disarming, the comedy classic will be the fourth annual Shakespeare production to be presented at Flutterbies.

Play director Solar Chapel said this had become one of Flutterbies' most popular events of the year and is known for its interactive performance.

"The dinner is banquet style with long tables named after characters in the play, and everyone receives a goblet of mulled wine on arrival,” he said.

Get in quick, with tickets already sold out for the Saturday performance.

The play starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost $75 and include dinner and mulled wine on arrival. Bookings on (02)66793221.