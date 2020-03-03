Allana Glowaski has beaten Brooke Hanson in the surf final

The 14-year-old usually races in the U14 division but chose to race up in the U15 surf race final to gain experience.

MEET the 14-year-old who beat a former swimming Olympic gold medallist.

On Saturday at the Point Danger Branch surf life saving senior championships, Allana Glowaski turned up to the line of the surf race final at Greenmount beach but didn't immediately recognise that she was standing alongside Currumbin Olympian Brooke Hanson.

As neither the U15 nor masters race had a full field for a final, officials decided to combine the two and save time, meaning Glowaski was competing against athletes years, not months, older than her.

"I got down to the line quite late and there were all these older people lined up and then my mum (Therese) came up to me and said 'you're racing against Brooke Hanson, a former Olympian' and I was like 'wait is she in U15' because I thought everyone there was in U15 at first," Glowaski said.

"I didn't really change my approach because I'm in the younger age group so I've raced against people older than me before so I expected to do my best and I thought it would be a fun chance to see how I'd go against her.

"I turned the can and looked back and couldn't see many people around me and then I got to the beach and started running up and saw her (Hanson) still swimming and I thought 'wow, I've just beaten and ex-Olympian.'

"I was a bit amazed.

"I've put a lot of work into my swimming this season so I'm building up my strength in it but it was good to know I can compete against people who've had a career like that."

The Tallebudgera athlete, who trains under ex-ironman Guy Andrews and spends each session "trying to beat him," self-admittedly went straight home and googled Hanson which is when the severity of her achievement began to sink in.

"I got home and spent about 10 minutes trying to find out who she was and who I'd just raced against," she said.

Glowaski, who started surf life saving when she was six-years-old, said she hopes to one day qualify for the Nutri-Grain ironwoman series.

"I do swimming training at Miami alongside Brielle Cooper and Matt Bevilacqua and I just see how hard they work and I aspire to be one of them," she said.

"I'm also not sure if surf life saving will be at the Olympics in the future but if it is, that's another big goal of mine."