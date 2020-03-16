Alleged armed robber granted bail

A GOONELLABAH man has been granted bail after allegedly robbing a service station while armed with a replica pistol in Lismore.

Police will allege at 6.05pm last Wednesday, Jayden Mackenzie, 18, entered a service station on Ballina Rd, demanding money and cigarettes and pointed an alleged replica Glock-style pistol at the store attendant.

The attendant confronted Mr Mackenzie before contacting police.

The man then allegedly fled the scene on foot, last seen heading south down Keen St.

Richmond Police District officers attended and established a crime scene.

Following inquiries, officers at about 6.30pm stopped and spoke with Mr Mackenzie and another man walking along Dixon Place, Lismore Heights, after one man was observed to be holding an item wrapped in a T-shirt, believed to be a firearm.

The two men were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

Mr Mackenzie was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday and was granted conditional bail, where he must report daily to police and abstain from alcohol or take drugs.

His matter is set to return to court on May 4.

The second man was released without charge, pending further investigations.