Eating Food. People Taking Pizza Slices. Friends Leisure, Fast Food
News

Hungry 'armed robber' makes off with a pizza

Jack Evans
23rd Dec 2019 9:40 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
Police are seacrchng for an alleged armed robber after a brazen evening incident just before 7.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a delivery person was threatened but not harmed and the alleged offender made off with a pizza.

The incident occurred on Farm St and it is understood the alleged offence is related to car found burnt out near a nearby Bunnings this morning.

Rockhampton police will be providing more information later this morning.

armed robbery pizza robbery rockhampton crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

