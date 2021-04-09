Menu
A man is charged with armed robbery of a Lismore service station where he allegedly stole cash and cigarrettes. Picture: iStock
News

Alleged armed robber to undergo psychiatric tests

Aisling Brennan
9th Apr 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
A 22-year-old man who allegedly robbed a service station in Lismore wielding a knife will undergo psychiatric assessment, a court has heard.

Nigel Willacy was arrested on Wednesday over allegations he entered a service station on Dawson Street, Lismore, and allegedly threatened a 53-year-old male attendant.

Mr Willacy allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

Two days later, he attended Lismore Police Station where he was arrested.

He was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where he did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

Magistrate Jeff Linden requested Mr Willacy be psychiatrically assessed while in custody.

He adjourned the matter to June 16 for further mention.

