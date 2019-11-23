Menu
A 47-year-old woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire while people slept inside
Crime

Alleged arsonist lit home on fire while occupants slept

by NATASHA EMECK
23rd Nov 2019 12:59 PM
A 47-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home in Katherine on fire while people slept inside on Thursday.

Police said the woman was charged for setting a home in Katherine on fire at about 1am on Thursday.

The woman allegedly used a lighter to set fire to a couch cushion, causing extensive damage to a door and surrounding outside areas.

At the time of the fire, the occupants inside the home were asleep.

They were woken by the sound of a smoke alarm and exited the building uninjured.

One of the residents managed to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

Police located and arrested the woman at about 4pm the same day.

She will appear in Katherine Local Court today to face charges of arson and recklessly endangering life.

arson charges court crime

