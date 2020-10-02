VIDEO: Alleged bikie rams cop car during high speed chase

AN alleged Mongols bikie was high on drugs and armed when he rammed a police car during a high-speed car chase across the Gold Coast, a court was told.

Matthew David Gilmour appeared by videolink in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday from Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

Gilmour pleaded guilty to 11 charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and evasion.

He was arrested on May 17 after he led police on a high-speed car chase from Surfers Paradise to Oxenford that ended when he rammed a police car.

Gilmour was spotted driving a white Holden commodore with stolen plates and failed to stop for police in Clifford St at Surfers Paradise about 7pm.

Damage to a white commodore driven by Matthew David Gilmour after it was stopped by a tyre deflation device by police at Helensvale on the Gold Coast on May 17. Picture: Queensland Police Service

The police helicopter spotted the car about two hours later on Hooker Blvd and began to track it northbound.

The court was told Gilmour was driving more than 80km/h over the speed limit and was only slowed after road spikes blew out the rear tyres.

A second set of spikes were used on the front tyres but the court was told Gilmour continued to drive on the rims as rubber flew off the wheels.

Magistrate Cameron McKenzie said the now 39-year-old only stopped after ramming a police that ended with two officers being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Damage to a police car rammed by a white commodore driven by Matthew David Gilmour in Helensvale on the Gold Coast. Picture: Queensland Police Service

"Upon you leaving that vehicle, you violently resisted the police, you were arrested and you've been in custody since," Mr McKenzie said.

A search of Gilmour's car revealed about $48,000 cash, drugs and a handgun.

On Thursday he was also sentenced for evading police after a car chase at Surfers Paradise on October 31, 2019.

Defence lawyer Ashkan Tai said Gilmour had a "major" issue with drugs but was seeing a psychologist to address his problems.

He said the father-of-one suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome after he was mauled by a police dog in 2017 and he lost his left bicep.

"That is why, from my instruction, some of the reasons why he runs from police. It doesn't make it any better, but when he is sober, his interaction with police is entirely normal," Mr Tai said.

Gilmour was convicted and disqualified from driving for three years, and sentenced to three years in jail with a parole eligibility date of May 18, 2021.

Outside of court, Mr Tai told reporters Gilmour was extremely happy with the outcome and was glad he could move on with his life.

"He is extremely remorseful and very sad and unhappy about the way he acted."

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

Originally published as Alleged bikie rams cop car during high speed chase