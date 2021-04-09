Menu
Police have confiscated a vehicle alleged to have been performing burnouts.
Crime

Alleged burnout driver gets car confiscated

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
9th Apr 2021 1:10 PM
A 48-year-old Terranora man accused of performing burnouts has had his Holden Caprice confiscated for three months.

About 11.50am on April 2 officers patrolling the Banora Point area observed a silver Holden Caprice conducting a burnout.

Police allege the driver maintained the burnout causing a large plume of smoke to emit from the rear wheels. The burnout leaving marks on the roadway for 96 meters.

Officers stopped the vehicle without incident where the driver was charged with conducting an aggravated burnout, his licence was suspended on the spot and his vehicle confiscated for a period of three months.

The towing and storage costs must be paid by the driver.

The driver will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court at a later date.

burnouts northern rivers crime news
