The accused shooter Brenton Tarrant. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Christchurch shooter hit with new charges

21st May 2019 3:31 PM

NEW Zealand Police have laid a terror charge and three additional charges against the man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque massacre in March.

Police have also charged Brenton Tarrant, 29, with an additional murder charge and two additional attempted murder charges.

Tarrant is already accused of killing 51 people after opening fire at two New Zealand mosques.

He will now face a charge of engaging in a terrorist act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act.

The suspected white supremacist was previously charged with only one murder following the attack.

