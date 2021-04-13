Alleged cop biter to be extradited from Queensland for trial

A South Lismore man is accused of biting an off-duty police officer’s ear off. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A South Lismore man is accused of biting an off-duty police officer’s ear off. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

**WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT**

A South Lismore man accused of biting a police officer on the ear will be extradited from Queensland to face trial, a court has been told.

Police allege James Millington, 40, bit an off-duty police officer’s ear during an incident at the Richmond Hotel on Keen St, Lismore in December 2019.

He has since pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using unlawful violence to and reasonable firmness to create fear for a person’s safety.

A trial date has been set for May 17, 2021 in Lismore District Court.

Police allege Mr Millington assaulted a 71-year-old security guard while he was heavily intoxicated at the licensed venue, according to court documents.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A South Lismore man has been accused of biting the ear of an off-duty police officer, leaving him with significant injuries.

Mr Millington allegedly assaulted the security guard by punching him in the mouth after being asked to leave the dancefloor.

Court documents show several other off-duty police officers then allegedly became involved in the altercation.

It is during this incident Mr Millington allegedly grabbed one of the off-duty senior constables and bit him on the top of the ear.

The matter was mentioned before Lismore District Court on Monday, where discussions were had between the legal parties about pre-trial matters.

The court heard Mr Millington will be extradited from Queensland after serving out a sentence on separate matters.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A South Lismore man has been accused of biting the ear of an off-duty police officer, leaving him with significant injuries.

“My understanding is that a warrant has been issued and taken to the Queensland courts and (Mr Millington will be) extradited to NSW for trial,” the Crown Prosecutor said.

Mr Millington will be released from custody in Queensland on May 1.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan ordered Mr Millington remain bail refused until the trial.

The matter will be next mentioned ahead of the trial on May 13 in Lismore District Court.