Accused massacre killer's brother prays for victims families

Clint Hoffman - the brother of alleged massacre killer Ben Hoffmann - reveals the personal toll and prays for the families who lost loved ones.

THE brother of alleged Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann has revealed the personal toll the tragic events of June last year has taken on him and that he prays for the families who lost loved ones.

Clinton Hoffmann made the emotional post on the eve of the first anniversary of the events which rocked Darwin to its core.

Hassan Baydoun, 33, Nigel Hellings, 75, Michael Sisois, 57, and Rob Courtney, 52, were killed during a violent 30-minute rampage on June 4, 2019.

Ben Hoffmann's lawyer told the Supreme Court in April that he intends to plead not guilty to four murder charges due to mental impairment.

The prominent businessman said the mental trauma from the incident was "at times unbearable".

"I am sure there has been many a long night for those who witnessed, responded and lost loved ones," he said.

"I pray that for the souls lost and I pray that those still tortured get the help they need. I also pray that in the these troubled times mankind can find a little peace and a lot more love and kindness for each other.

"The horrific events that resulted in lost lives have affected 'everyone' involved in many ways - the mental trauma is at times unbearable."

Mr Hoffmann he was fortunate to have amazing psychological help and the support of his partner and friends.

"I thank God, I especially thank my partner and my loyal friends who have been there as it all came crashing down and then helped me absorb the many blows after that.

"They came thick and fast from all angles over the last 365. I thank my investors that have backed me and believed in me and the clients that stood with me and the new ones that see great in what we do."

