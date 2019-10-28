Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

NSW Police car was allegedly backed into by a drink driver in Tweed Heads. Picture: Trevor Veale

A MAN who was allegedly drink driving before crashing into a police car will front court next month.

Tweed Police will allege officers were on patrol through Tweed Heads when they observed a white Toyota mobile-home being driven without the headlights on.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Florence St, just before 1am last Saturday, to speak with the male driver.

Police allege officers pulled up behind the vehicle, when the driver then reversed into the front of their cop car.

It will be alleged in court the driver returned a positive result when given a breath test.

He was arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station where the driver allegedly refused to take another alcohol test.

He was charged with refusing to submit a breath analysis and negligent driving.

He will front the Tweed Heads Local Court on November 25.

His licence was suspended by police.