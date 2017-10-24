23°
Alleged drink-driver nabbed after high-beaming cops

A man has been charged with drink-driving after he high-beamed Tweed police.
Liana Turner
FAILING to switch off his high beams landed an alleged drink-driver in trouble at the weekend.

Policer were travelling along Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads West about 2.18am on Sunday when a car travelling in the opposite direction failed to turn off its high beams as it approached them.

Police stopped the car on Stanley St, Tweed Heads, and the 24-year-old male driver returned a positive breath test.

He later returned a breath analysis reading of 0.111.

The man's licence was suspended and he was charged with mid-range drink-driving and is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on November 6.

