26°
News

Alleged drink-driver nabbed at more than three times limit

A man will face court after being nabbed allegedly drink-driving.
A man will face court after being nabbed allegedly drink-driving.
Liana Turner
by

A MAN will face Tweed Heads Local Court after allegedly driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Police allegedly saw a Holden Commodore swerving between lanes on Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South, about 11.50pm on Saturday.

Police said they attempted to pull the driver over for a breath test, but he continued driving slowly on to the Pacific Hwy.

After eventually coming to a stop, the driver, aged 31, returned a high-range reading of 0.157. He was issued with a court attendance notice.

Tweed Daily News
Perrins band together in time of crisis

Perrins band together in time of crisis

Tweed father and son work together for hurricane recovery effort

Caba residents take stand against Adani

STRONG STANCE: Residents gathered at Cabarita on Saturday for a protest against the Adani coal mine.

The Tweed Coast has joined a national campaign against Adani

Why this Instagram star abandoned by male followers

“I definitely have lost a lot of male followers.''

Tweed's king of the donuts reminisces

YUMMY: Barry Hardcastle from Tweed City Donut King with a batch of the new product.

A trip down memory lane with donuts.

Local Partners