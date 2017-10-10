Alleged drink-driver nabbed at more than three times limit

A man will face court after being nabbed allegedly drink-driving.

A MAN will face Tweed Heads Local Court after allegedly driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Police allegedly saw a Holden Commodore swerving between lanes on Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South, about 11.50pm on Saturday.

Police said they attempted to pull the driver over for a breath test, but he continued driving slowly on to the Pacific Hwy.

After eventually coming to a stop, the driver, aged 31, returned a high-range reading of 0.157. He was issued with a court attendance notice.