Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with drug offences after a large quantity of cannabis oil and plants were seized.
A man has been charged with drug offences after a large quantity of cannabis oil and plants were seized.
Crime

Alleged drug supplier’s analysis report ETA remains unknown

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A report on drugs and cannabis oil allegedly found at a Tweed Heads South home last year has caused delays in the prosecution case against the accused.

Shaun William O’Sullivan, 58, faces four charges including supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, manufacture large quantity prohibited drug and cultivate prohibited plant.

Police will allege during a search of Mr O‘Sullivan’s Oxley St home about 1pm on Tuesday December 1, 2020, officers found 40 cannabis plants, about eight litres of cannabis oil and about one kilogram of cannabis leaf.

A man has been charged with drug offences after a large quantity of cannabis oil and plants were seized.
A man has been charged with drug offences after a large quantity of cannabis oil and plants were seized.

In Tweed Heads Local Court on March 12, police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court the prosecution was waiting on drug analysis certificate.

She said it was unknown how long the analysis would take to be completed and asked for a months adjournment.

The adjournment was granted and the matter will be back before the court on April 16.

Mr O’Sullivan remains on bail.

alleged drug supply northern rivers crime tweed heads crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest business liquidations in Tweed

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Tweed

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

        Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

        Premium Content Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

        News Looking for a bargain? Here are some properties under $100,000

        DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

        Premium Content DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

        Crime The accused is now facing more charges, including that he shot at a person with...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice