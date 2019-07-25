Alleged group 'bashing' leader bailed to grandparents

At only 20 years old, Brody David Marston has two assaults on his criminal record and is facing trial on a third assault charge.

THE alleged leader of a brutal group 'bashing' at a southeast Queensland party house has been bailed to live with grandparents.

The Sunshine Coast man is accused of taking part in a drunken group attack at Caloundra, which cops say started after Mr Marston allegedly used a king hit to drop a man to the ground at a party.

Police alleged the victim was then repeatedly kicked and punched during the mid-2018 attack that is said to have involved three others.

The assaulted man escaped and Mr Marston is then alleged to have grabbed an axe, chased him down and threatened him.

The court heard that at the time of the incident, Mr Marston was on parole for repeatedly hitting another man in the back with a screwdriver.

The screwdriver victim suffered wounds to his shoulder and neck in the 2017 attack at the Currimundi Hotel.

Mr Marston's parole was revoked and he was bundled off to jail to serve the remainder of his 18-month sentence for the 2017 assault.

Mr Marston now faces one charge of assault causing grievous bodily harm and one of being armed to cause fear.

Three others were also charged but it is not known whether or not they have faced trial or been convicted.

On Thursday, Mr Marston was successful in convincing the Brisbane Supreme Court to release him on bail.

Justice James Douglas noted the young man had been on remand for 357 days and with no trial date allocated it was likely his pre-trial custody would be longer than a potential sentence if he was convicted.

Justice Douglas noted Mr Marston already had three entries in his criminal history, with two of those being previous assault convictions.

He released Mr Marston on bail, ordering him to live with his grandparents and to abide by a series of strict conditions.

