FACING COURT: A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on alleged malicious damage and bail breach charges in Murwillumbah.
Alleged malicious damage sees young teen refused bail

Alison Paterson
31st Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A senior officer from Tweed Byron Police District reported thar a 13-year-old boy has been charged with Malicious Damage Offences in Murwillumbah.

On Sunday morning Tweed Byron Police District said officers from Murwillumbah police have been investigating a number of recent malicious damage offences committed on business premises within the Murwillumbah CBD.

According to police, as a result of inquiries, officers attended an address just outside Murwillumbah about 9.40pm on Friday, January 29, 2021, and arrested a 13-year-old boy.

He was conveyed to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with four counts of malicious damage and breach of bail.

The teen was refused bail to the Parramatta Children’s Court on Saturday, January 30,

2021, where he was granted conditional bail and released.

About 8.45pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021, Murwillumbah police attended a Murwillumbah

address after being alerted to the 13-year-old male again allegedly in breach of his bail.

The young teen was arrested and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with breach of bail.

The teen was refused bail to the Parramatta Children’s Court Sunday, January 31, 2021.

