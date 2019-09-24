Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Indonesian soldiers on the hunt for terrorists
Indonesian soldiers on the hunt for terrorists (AAP Image/Roni Bintang)
Crime

Alleged militants arrested in Indonesia

24th Sep 2019 7:48 AM

INDONESIA'S counterterrorism squad has arrested nine suspected militants accused of plotting a suicide bomb attack on police using high-explosive materials, police say.

Six people were arrested in Jakarta's satellite city of Bekasi, two others in northern Jakarta and another in western Jakarta, said National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo on Monday.

He said the group of nine, aged between 18 and 28 and led by a militant cell leader, Abu Zee Ghurobah, are believed to be linked to Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a local militant network affiliated with the Islamic State group.

"They have been preparing themselves to attack police with military-style training in several places," Prasetyo said.

He said authorities defused a powerful bomb from one of the suspects, Muhammad Arshad, when they raided his house in northern Jakarta.

Separately, the North Jakarta police chief, Budhi Herdi Susianto, said they also found a goodbye letter written by Arshad, who allegedly planned an imminent suicide attack using the explosive at a police station.

Susianto said police seized a rifle, a gun, two knives, military-style uniforms, jihadi books and bomb devices from the suspects.

Prasetyo said police were questioning the group to determine whether they had links to extremist networks in Indonesia affiliated with the Islamic State group.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, has carried out a sustained crackdown on Islamic militants since bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

The Jemaah Islamiah military network, which was blamed for the Bali attacks, was neutralised following the arrests of hundreds of its militants and leaders.

But new threats have emerged in recent times from Islamic State group-inspired radicals who have targeted security forces and local "infidels" instead of Westerners.

arrest indonesia militants

Top Stories

    BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    premium_icon BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    Crime NO HELMET? The police cracked down on a basic bike-riding rule over the weekend, with expensive consequences for those who didn't comply.

    Feros takes major technology award

    premium_icon Feros takes major technology award

    News Feros Care received the Excellence in Ageing Services Award last week by the Global...

    OPINION: You can't win the debate acting like children

    premium_icon OPINION: You can't win the debate acting like children

    Opinion If you want to be listened to by adults, you can’t act like a child

    Eight days to claim $120 refund

    Eight days to claim $120 refund

    News Time is running out to get your hands on the cash