Alleged murderers did ‘dry run’ before execution

POLICE will alleged the men charged over the execution-style murders of Shane Ross and Cameron Martin did a "dry run" first.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith told a press conference this morning that police would allege the murder of Shane Ross had been planned and that his Monstr Clothing business partner Cameron Martin may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Detectives walk a man into the Southport Police station. Picture: Jerad Williams

"We will being alleging that it was clearly a vicious and premeditated crime, where we've got members of the outlaw motorcycle gang the Lone Wolf organising a meeting with the victims and shooting them dead," Supt Smith said.

"We will allege that they did a dry run, for the better terminology, around what they were going to do.

"These people were so-called friends of the victims.

"They (the family) were upset, these people were known to the victims, in some respects they were friends of the family."

Mr Ross and his Monstr Clothing business partner Mr Martin were both killed in October last year in Martin Sheils Park, Burleigh Heads. Mr Ross was shot execution-style in the park, while Mr Martin was shot while trying to flee, police allege.

Supt Smith said police were still trying to work out a motive for the alleged murders.

"No, we don't. One of the challenges at the moment is working out the motive, there is a number of different motives that we are looking at.

"Both men have a history with some people that are known for violence, we also know they probably owed money to other people and we believe that probably Mr Martin was a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We're looking at other people now in relation to their relationship to the crime, before and after the offence."

