Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Westcourt woman has been granted bail after allegedly stabbing four people.
A Westcourt woman has been granted bail after allegedly stabbing four people.
Crime

Alleged party stabber granted bail

by Pete Martinelli
28th Jun 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WESTCOURT woman, 23, has been granted bail on strict conditions after she allegedly stabbed four people.

Police allege Nancy Faith Koowootha attended a home in Brophy Street, Westcourt, about 12.30 on Thursday morning.

She was turned away by residents and guests at a party.

It's alleged Ms Koowootha returned to her nearby residence to retrieve a knife before returning to the Brophy Street home.

Police further alleged she became involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a group and has been accused of stabbing three men and one boy with a knife.

More Stories

Show More
cairns court crime stabbing

Top Stories

    Road rage: 4WD rams car during school drop off

    premium_icon Road rage: 4WD rams car during school drop off

    News A four-wheel drive has rammed another car in front of a Gold Coast school as parents and kids were arriving for the day in an apparent road rage incident.

    • 28th Jun 2019 9:59 AM
    ‘How we’ll get billions for Airport trams’

    premium_icon ‘How we’ll get billions for Airport trams’

    News Trams to Gold Coast Airport and northern NSW

    Forest bathers soak up nature as Japanese craze hits Tweed

    premium_icon Forest bathers soak up nature as Japanese craze hits Tweed

    News Women-only session to be held in Pottsville on Saturday.

    Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

    premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

    Crime A Byron Bay teacher was stabbed earlier this year