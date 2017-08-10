Alleged rapist told victim she was a 'wonderful person'

AN OCEAN Shores man is accused of violently raping a woman in a Tweed Heads brothel appeared at Lismore Court.

AN OCEAN Shores man is accused of violently raping a woman in a Tweed Heads brothel after allegedly telling her "it's my dream to be with you".

Gavin Thomas Perry was arrested just two hours after the alleged offences on the night of April 20 this year.

Court documents state the 33-year-old had allegedly been watching pornography in one of the private meeting rooms of the brothel when a female staff member entered and told him the venue was about to close.

It is alleged that as he ran out of the room he dropped his belongings on the floor, at which point the woman offered to help pick them up.

Perry allegedly then closed the door, and began masturbating in front of the woman before grabbing her breast.

"It's my dream to be with you, I have a connection with you, you are such a wonderful person," he allegedly told her, before raping her several times.

A staff member of the brothel later detained Perry as he tried to leave and alerted police.

Perry is charged with kidnapping, three counts of rape, one count of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm, and indecent assault. He was also charged with drug possession after being arrested with 0.3 grams of the drug ice.

He was refused bail and has been remanded in custody.

In Lismore Local Court on Tuesday the Crown said there was still a substantial amount of material outstanding from the brief of evidence in the case, including a forensic DVD, two civilian witness statements and a statement from a police officer who investigated the crime scene.

Magistrate Heilpern urged the prosecution to expedite the brief given the serious nature of the charges and the fact the accused was in custody.

"It's now four months... it's a question of prioritising these types of matters," he said.

He ordered the balance of brief to be lodged by August 29, with the matter to return to Lismore Local Court on September 5.

Perry is to appear via video link on the next occasion.