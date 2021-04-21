Menu
A man charged with robbery plans on fighting the charges. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicholas Eagar
Crime

Alleged robber accused of leaving foot imprint enters plea

liana walker
21st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A man accused of leaving a foot imprint on his victim when he allegedly robbed him in Tweed Heads South has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Jarrod Steven Skimmings' matter was mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on April 16.

Mr Skimmings did not appear.

Police allege Mr Skimmings robbed Andrew McPherson of his wallet and mobile phone in Tweed Heads South shortly before midnight on January 1 this year.

He is further alleged to have possessed a key belonging to a vehicle on January 8.

In court last Friday the charge of robbery simplicita was withdrawn in favour of an aggravated robbery charge.

Represented by defence lawyer Riley Owen, Mr Skimmings has entered not guilty pleas to the charges of aggravated robbery, possess implements to enter or drive conveyance and committing a s114 offence having previous conviction.

Mr Skimmings has entered guilt pleas to attempt to stalk or intimidate intending fear of harm, possess prohibited drugs and possess prescribed restricted substance.

The matter was adjourned for hearing on October 1.

Mr Skimmings remains on bail.

Tweed Daily News

